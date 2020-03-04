Nizhnekamskneftekhim's The Future Belongs To Us forum gathers more than 200 students from all over Russia

The three-day youth forum The Future Belong To Us, organized by Nizhnekamskneftekhim to attract qualified personnel, finished in Nizhnekamsk on the territory of Yunost children's camp. Students of specialized colleges and universities visited the production facilities of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, took part in master classes, had the opportunity to ask questions about employment directly to the company's management - Chief Engineer Irek Aglyamov, Commercial Director Timur Shigabutdinov, Deputy Director General for Social Affairs Rodion Bulashov, Chairman of the Trade Union Committee Fanis Murtazin.
Sponsored material
