Maslenitsa celebration in Kazanorgsintez PJSC's Sunny children's camp

14:30, 03.03.2020 28
1/28
  Rinat Nazmetdinov
Workers of Kazanorgsintez PJSC participated in the celebration of Maslenitsa in Sunny children's camp. Director General of TAIF JSC, Board Chairman of Kazanorgsintez PJSC Ruslan Shigabutdinov visited the event. The winter farewell party was traditionally accompanied with tea with pancake, guests competed in sports contests and competitions. A straw scarecrow burning became the key event of the celebration. 

