Maslenitsa celebration in Kazanorgsintez PJSC's Sunny children's camp

Workers of Kazanorgsintez PJSC participated in the celebration of Maslenitsa in Sunny children's camp. Director General of TAIF JSC, Board Chairman of Kazanorgsintez PJSC Ruslan Shigabutdinov visited the event. The winter farewell party was traditionally accompanied with tea with pancake, guests competed in sports contests and competitions. A straw scarecrow burning became the key event of the celebration.
Affiliate report
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first