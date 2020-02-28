'Kazan Helicopters' new frontier': first serial Mi-38 transferred to customer

09:00, 28.02.2020
Kazan Helicopters plant hosted the ceremony of handing over the first Mi-38 helicopter with a high-comfort cabin to the customer. The purchaser is Gazprombank Leasing. Russian Helicopter Systems will become the operator. Its CEO Mikhail Kazachkov immediately received the keys to the rotorcraft. The ceremony was watched by the photo correspondent of Realnoe Vremya.

