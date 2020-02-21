Kazanorgsintez congratulates factory workers on Defender of the Fatherland Day

17:21, 21.02.2020 15
Kazanorgsinez hosted festivities dedicated to the Defender of the Fatherland Day on 21 February. Workers of the enterprise that know first-how what it means to protect the Fatherland participated in the solemn events. Aydar Akhmetshin, vice director general of staff and general issues at Kazanorgsintez PJSC, and Ruslan Rakhmanov, a military commissar of Kirov and Moscow Districts of Kazan, delivered their congratulatory speeches. 

