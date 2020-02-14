Won’t it get worse? How experts of Volga club discussed environmental issues

Environment became the topic of this year’s first meeting of Volga expert club in Kazan. Specialists tried to come to an agreement in relationships between humans and the environment. Theoreticians and practitioners discussed reasons for environmental protests and cooperation between society, businesses and authorities in solving the waste problem. Realnoe Vremya’s photo correspondent followed the talk.
