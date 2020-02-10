Separate competition for Kazanorgsintez workers opens at Russian Ski Run 2020

Over 500 employees of Kazanorgsintez PJSC participated in Russian Ski Run 2020 on 8 February. The enterprise annually takes part in the winter marathon, which is traditionally held next to Lokomotiv stadium in Yudino settlement. Organisers open a separate run deliberately for the factory's workers. Kazanorgsintez employees have shown good results this year. Quality control engineer and laboratory technician Galina Suslova finished third in a 30-km run.
