Russian Ski Run 2020 in Kazan: real winter holiday

The traditional skiing holiday took place on four sites in Kazan 8 February. The main competition of Russian Ski Run 2020 in the capital of Tatarstan was traditionally held in Yudino settlement at Lokomotiv stadium.

The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the Russian State Duma's deputy Aydar Khayrullin who died on 7 February. A run of managers took place immediately after the opening ceremony. Head of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Tatarstan Lenar Gabdurakhmanov won the victory, director of Road Traffic Safety State Public Institution Rifkat Minnikhanov finished second, Tatarstan Sport Minister Vladimir Leonov was third.