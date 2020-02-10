School 21 by Sberank opens in Kazan now

  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
School 21 - an educational project of Sberbank - opened in Kazan on 6 February. It will allow employers of the republic and all the country to get world-class programmers in the next few years. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov and head of Sberbank Herman Gref participated in the opening ceremony. 

