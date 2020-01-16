100th Anniversary of TASSR Flag in Kazan Kremlin

The 100th Anniversary of the Foundation of the TASSR Flag has solemnly been installed in the Tatarstan president's residency in the Kazan Kremlin today. Director of the Tatarstan president's apparatus Asgat Safarov participated in the event. The flag was raised to the national anthem of the Republic of Tatarstan. The logotype of the 100th Anniversary of TASSR is depicted on the flag on a white background with golden borders.
