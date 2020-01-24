Traditional post avant-garde and digitalised Pavel Filonov. Russian art masterpieces at Tatarstan Gallery of Modern Art

  Maksim Platonov
An exhibition of post-avant-garde graphics of the 1920-1930s opened at the Gallery of Modern Art in Kazan yesterday. Ilya Mashkov, Robert Falk, Pavel Kuznetsov were pioneers of this art.

A project Pavel Filonov and His Pupils is exhibited at the same time at the Gallery of Modern Art of the State Museum of Fine Arts of the Republic of Tatarstan from the Russian Museum's collection. A multimedia installation created by young designers from ImpressIM multimedia studio in Kazan opened as part of the project. 

