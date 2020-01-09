New Year party for children of Kazanorgsintez PJSC workers in Pyramid CLC

Children of Kazanorgsintez PJSC workers aged 4-5 years visited a New Year performance in Pyramid Culture and Leisure Complex. Disney cartoon characters welcomed the kids and parents in the foyer of the complex. The key event expected in the concert hall - the children dived into the tale about Aladdin and Genie there.
Kazanorgsintez PJSC annually purchases children tickets to urban New Year performances for the workers' family members. This year the management of the enterprise together with TAIF JSC organised the party for children aged 4-5 who can't go to urban New Year parties due to an age restriction. About 800 kids of Kazanorgsintez PJSC workers visited the performance in Pyramid. This campaign is planned to become annual.
