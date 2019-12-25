Winter in Kazan parks, and presidents on skates

Yesterday President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov visited the ice rink in Black Lake Park. The rental point had been expanded, wooden boards around the rink had been installed, and the stairs had been secured by a rubber coating by these New Year holidays.
