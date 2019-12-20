Winter tale by Cirque du Soleil: subglacial shadows, glass maze and No. 16 Ak Bars in CRYSTAL show

The first ice show of Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL was premiered at Kazan's Tatneft Arena on 19 December. The European premiere was in Moscow on 22 November, at Luzhniki stadium, after that, the show immediately headed to Saint Petersburg. Finally, the company of Cirque du Soleil with CRYSTAL show arrived in Kazan. There will be shown six performances at Tatneft Arena during the four-day tour, from 19 to 22 December. The programme includes this genre's traditional synchronised figure and extreme skating, freestyle gets mixed with circus disciplines - aerial slings, trapeze and ground acrobatics. See the story about girl Crystal's exciting journey to a weird dreamworld in Realnoe Vremya's photo report.
