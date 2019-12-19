Athlete of the Year — 2019: records, victories and hopes

The award ceremony of Athlete of the Year - 2019 took place in the concert hall of the Volga sports academy in Kazan. Hockey player Danis Zaripov and snowboarder Milena Bykova became the winners of the ceremony. Araik Margaryan (field hockey, Dinamo-Kazan) and Natalia Kuleshova (basketball, team Tatarstan) were recognised as best coaches, Yeldyz Gataullina (chess) and Ismail Nasrullayev (Greco-Roman wrestling) are the best athletes with disabilities. KAMAZ-Master became the team of the year. See the award ceremony in Realnoe Vremya's photo report.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first