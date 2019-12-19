CRYSTAL show's backstage: Cirque du Soleil's next tour kicks off in Kazan

17:00, 19.12.2019
  Maksim Platonov
Cirque du Soleil's next tour is kicking off in Kazan. The circus is showing a performance on the ice for the first time in history. CRYSTAL shows includes an international company of figure skaters, extreme speed skaters, freestylers, acrobats and musicians from 11 countries. Realnoe Vremya's correspondents were backstage a few hours to the first performance. 

