Lilies for Shurale, fiery Zilant and icy Lego: how Kazan is decorated by New Year

Kazan streets and parks are adorned with festive lighting elements in December. A New Year composition will appear on Millenia Square in front of the Kazan Kremlin, light installations will be installed on Soviet Square, next to the Monument to Mullanur Vakhitov and on Freedom Square, while Lilies composition will adorn the square in front of the Kamal Theatre. An art object in the form of numbers 2020 will be on the territory of the Old Tatar Settlement, while a New Year-themed illumination with LED tinsel garlands and lighting elements Valenki, Baubles and Snowflake will brighten up all bridges across the anabranch of the Bolaq Canal. The main festive site with a new 35-metre New Year tree and an ice town will open near Kazan Family Centre on 26 December. See how Kazan is decorated by New Year in Realnoe Vremya's photo report.
