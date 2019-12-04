Catwalk of Mature Beauty — second time in Kazan

The second Catwalk of Mature Beauty took place in Kazan on 3 December - citizens of Kazan older than 50 years felt they are real models for one night. Over 80 people had submitted applications for the show, however, 40 of them were through the selection process.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first