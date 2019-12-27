Memory of Vladislav Golikov immortalized in Kazan

09:00, 27.12.2019 23 1
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
The opening of the memorial plaque to the soloist of the academic song and dance ensemble of the Russian Army anmed after Alexandrov to Vladislav Golikov was opened on 23 December in Kazan. The memorial plaque is installed on the facade of the Kazan State Conservatory named after Zhiganova on Pushkin Street, 31.

Vladislav Golikov, a native of Kazan, tragically died together with the group of artists of the ensemble named after Alexandrov on December 25, 2016 in the TU-154 plane crash in the Black Sea.

