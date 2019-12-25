Festive tree opens in Moscow District on New Year Eve

A fairy-tale town with a 20-metre New Year Tree, which is traditionally placed by Kazanorgsintez PJSC on New Year Eve, opened in Pine Grove park on 24 December. Head of the administration of Kirov and Moscow Districts Sergey Mironov, Director General of TAIF JSC, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Kazanorgsintez PJSC Ruslan Shigabutdinov and Director General of Kazanorgsintez PJSC Farid Minigulov congratulated citizens of Kazan on New Year.



The head of the administration of Kirov and Moscow Districts thanked the authorities of the city and the republic for changes that make Kazan well-kept and comfortable. He also expressed his gratitude to Kazanorgsintez for its help with the organisation of the holiday. "I am sure that with such friends our district will just blossom," Sergey Mironov said.

Ruslan Shigabutdinov, in turn, called Kazanorgsintez a part of the big city. He also congratulated the citizens of Kazan on New Year and wished everybody a good mood.