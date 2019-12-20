TAIF PSC becomes partner of Russian Football Union

09:00, 20.12.2019 11
  • Roman Khasaev
A memorandum was signed between TAIF PSC (parent company of TAIF Group) and the Russian Football Union on 18 December in Moscow at the third meeting of the Board of Trustees of the RFU. According to the document, TAIF PSC and the RFU plan to work together to support and promote Russian football and promote a healthy lifestyle. TAIF PSC was awarded the title 'Partner of the Russian Football Union for Football Development in Regions'. The document was signed by President of the RFU Alexander Dyukov and Advisor to the Director General of TAIF PSC, Deputy Director General of PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, President of Neftekhimik FC Timur Shigabutdinov.

