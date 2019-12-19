Authors of 50 Best Innovative Ideas for Tatarstan awarded in Kazan

09:00, 19.12.2019 25
  • Maksim Platonov
The winners of the contest 50 Best Innovative Ideas For Tatarstan were awarded on 17 December in Kazan. Also, the demo day of the entrepreneurial programme Idea-1000 - a similar competition for businesses - took place on the same platform. The participating companies told about their innovative projects supported by the Investment and Venture Fund of the Republic of Tatarstan.

