Renovation of machine tools and lean production: how Minnikhanov and Ovsyannikov evaluated Tatarstan machinery

09:00, 10.12.2019 36
1/36
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and Vice Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Dmitry Ovsyannikov evaluated the technology level of Tatarstan enterprises. In the morning, they looked over an exposition of the international exhibition of mechanical engineering, metal processing and welding, and a couple of hours later at the meeting of the council they participation in the 9th session of the Coordination Council of Mechanical Engineering Enterprises of Tatarstan.

Print

Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries