Renovation of machine tools and lean production: how Minnikhanov and Ovsyannikov evaluated Tatarstan machinery

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and Vice Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Dmitry Ovsyannikov evaluated the technology level of Tatarstan enterprises. In the morning, they looked over an exposition of the international exhibition of mechanical engineering, metal processing and welding, and a couple of hours later at the meeting of the council they participation in the 9th session of the Coordination Council of Mechanical Engineering Enterprises of Tatarstan.
