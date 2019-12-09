Start of anniversary celebrations: about how KAMAZ celebrating its 50th anniversary

A series of festive events dedicated to the half-century anniversary of KAMAZ started in Naberezhnye Chelny on 5 December. Veterans of the plant and current employees, as well as partners of the company, business representatives, city and republican officials headed by President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov were invited to the gala evening dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the construction of KAMAZ in the organ hall of Naberezhnye Chelny.
