Astronomy and World Heritage: KFU's Observatory to be included in UNESCO World Heritage List?

The Astronomy and World Heritage international forum officially opened on 3 December in the Kazan city hall, which brought together major scientists and experts not only from Russia but also from almost two dozen countries. The forum is held within the framework of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre's project. The aim of the project is to identify and preserve objects related to astronomy and having world historical and cultural value.
