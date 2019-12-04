Kind Kazan: discussion of charity and national projects in City Hall

The 4th Kind Kazan Charity and National Projects forum, which united representatives of authorities and charity organisations from 40 Russian cities, opened in the Kazan City Hall on 2 December. This year the discussion of national projects and inclusion of the public and civil society to their implementation became the key theme of the forum.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first