Authorities and Network: Youth Team of the Country discusses the challenges of today

09:00, 29.11.2019 20
1/20
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov

The 3d Russian forum of youth self-government bodies Youth Team of the Country opened in Kazan, which brought together about two hundred novice politicians and managers who want to join the legislative and executive authorities of Russia in the nearest time. The four-day forum started with a panel discussion on the new realities of the information environment.

Print

Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries