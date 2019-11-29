Order for 215th anniversary: Kazan hosts a meeting of KFU Academic Council

09:00, 29.11.2019 25
The extended meeting of the academic council, the supervisory board and the international scientific council of Kazan Federal University, dedicated to the 215th anniversary of its foundation, was held on 27 November in the Kazan Federal University with the participation of Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov. At the solemn event, Minnikhanov presented state awards of the republic. The Kazan Federal University was awarded the order 'For Merit to the Republic of Tatarstan'.

