Religion's place in secular society is looked for in Kazan

09:00, 22.11.2019 27 2
  • Rinat Nazmetdinov
The 5th Quranic View on Ideological Opposition: Traditional Islam and Pseudo-Religious Groups all-Russian scientific conference opened in Kazan. The event is part of the plan of events of Russian – Islamic World Group of Strategic Vision. Religious and secular specialists from Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Dagestan, Moscow, Sevastopol and other parts of Russia participated in the conference. 

