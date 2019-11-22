Religion's place in secular society is looked for in Kazan

The 5th Quranic View on Ideological Opposition: Traditional Islam and Pseudo-Religious Groups all-Russian scientific conference opened in Kazan. The event is part of the plan of events of Russian – Islamic World Group of Strategic Vision. Religious and secular specialists from Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Dagestan, Moscow, Sevastopol and other parts of Russia participated in the conference.
