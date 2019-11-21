Minister to teachers: “History is number one discipline at school”

A plenary session of the forum Topical Issues of Russian Humanitarian Education was held on 19 November at the Tatarstan Academy of Sciences. The bulk of the guests were teachers of history and social studies from Tatarstan and other regions of Russia. Minister of Education of Russia Olga Vasilyeva acted as the main speaker.
