Republican karting competitions for TAIF-NK Cup held in Kamskie Polyany

09:00, 23.08.2023 25
  Daria Redyukova/realnoevremya.ru
About 80 pilots from 17 districts of Tatarstan came to conquer the kart circuit track in Kamskie Polyany. Young athletes aged 9 to 16 competed in the classes Pilot, Strizh, 125 (Minsk), Honda GX200, and Honda GX270. Throughout the race, there was an equal struggle between the pilots. The length of the highway in the village is though small — only 600 metres, but full of unexpected turns. So, according to the results of the karting competitions for the TAIF-NK Cup, the entire podium was occupied by the pupils of karting clubs from Sarmanovo. In addition to the winners, cups and memorable gifts were received by all participants from the first to the tenth places.

