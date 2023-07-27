Kurchatov, Rakhimkulov, Iovlev: memorial plaques inslalled in Kazan to three outstanding employees of Metallurgical Plant

Memorial plaques to Igor Kurchatov, Mirsaid Rakhimkulov, and Vladimir Iovlev — three outstanding people who worked at the Metallurgical Plant - have been opened in the Admiralteyskaya Sloboda in Kazan. It was this plant that became the founder of mechanical engineering in Kazan and Tatarstan.
Igor Kurchatov was a brilliant Soviet nuclear physicist, the founder of the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. Mirsaid Rakhimkulov was one of the most active managers of the plant. Vladimir Iovlev was awarded a monument as a Hero of the Soviet Union.
