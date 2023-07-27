Kurchatov, Rakhimkulov, Iovlev: memorial plaques inslalled in Kazan to three outstanding employees of Metallurgical Plant

09:00, 27.07.2023 20
1/20
  • Maxim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru
  • Maxim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru
  • Maxim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru
  • Maxim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru
  • Maxim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru
  • Maxim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru
  • Maxim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru
  • Maxim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru
  • Maxim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru
  • Maxim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru
  • Maxim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru
  • Maxim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru
  • Maxim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru
  • Maxim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru
  • Maxim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru
  • Maxim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru
  • Maxim Platonovrealnoevremya.ru
  • Maxim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru
  • Maxim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru
  • Maxim Platonov/realnoevremya.ru

Memorial plaques to Igor Kurchatov, Mirsaid Rakhimkulov, and Vladimir Iovlev — three outstanding people who worked at the Metallurgical Plant - have been opened in the Admiralteyskaya Sloboda in Kazan. It was this plant that became the founder of mechanical engineering in Kazan and Tatarstan.

Igor Kurchatov was a brilliant Soviet nuclear physicist, the founder of the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. Mirsaid Rakhimkulov was one of the most active managers of the plant. Vladimir Iovlev was awarded a monument as a Hero of the Soviet Union.


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries