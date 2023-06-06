Best equipment operator and gas welder: professional skill competition at TAIF-NK JSC

The annual Best in Profession skill competition in equipment operator and electric and argon arc and manual welder took place at TAIF-NK JSC. About 20 young specialists under 35 years competed there.
Experienced experts working in the oil refinery prepared and designed the tasks. Equipment operators had to answer 44 questions in half an hour, repair and replace measuring equipment.G
Gas welders had to weld a vessel operating under pressure. For TAIF-NK JSC workers, this is not only a competition but also an opportunity to exchange experience, ideas, technologies, get acquainted with their colleagues, show off for further career Dec.
