Russian style: folk costume exhibition opens at Kazan Kremlin

Results of the work of Russian Collections in Tatarstan Museums historical and ethnographic project that has been successfully implemented in the last three years with the republic’s Rais Rustam Minnikhanov’s support was presented in the Kazan Kremlin. Russian Style: Tradition and Soul of Folk Culture exhibition of re-enacted authentic clothes of the Russian population in the Kazan Volga area opened here too.
