Memorial plaque opens at Kazan Federal University in honour of first Quran edition

A memorial plaque in honour of the first edition of the Quran printed in 1803 opened in Kazan. Tatarstan Rais Rustam Minnikhanov as well as Chairman of the Russian Muslim Religious Directorate Mufti Sheikh Hazrat Ravil Gaynutdin and Mufti of the republic's Muslim Religious Directorate Hazrat Kamil Samigullin participated in the opening ceremony in the courtyard of the building of Kazan Federal University.

The text of the Quran in volumes two and ten was printed in the Asian printing house, now it is part of the eastern wing of the main university building. It became possible to print the book with Tatar publisher and owner of the printing house Gabdelgaziz Burashev's money with Tatar keyboard operators. The event laid foundation for mass Quran printing in Kazan that was later known as Kazan Edition. This is the first printed version of the Quran in the Muslim world that was recognised by scientists and theologians and met the standard of the ar-Rasm al-'Usmani. Earlier, the Quran had been printed in Europe and Saint Petersburg.