In the Shade of Muses and Resuscitated Heroes: 2023 Museum Night

One of the brighest events of cultural life - Museum Nights - took place in the capital of Tatarstan on Saturday. The event that includes excursions and masterclasses annually gathers hundreds of Kazan citizens and guests who want to see how famous galleries and expositions transform in the evenings when they are usually closed. Visitors were expected at the Kremlin, Contemporary Art Gallery and other cultural establishments on 20 May from 18.30 to 23.00.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first