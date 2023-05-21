Let's Dance project festival: Tatar dance near Lake Kaban

The 1st Let's Dance Tatar dance development workshop is taking place in Kazan this weekend. Evening Games, evening folk games were organised in front of the Kariyev Theatre yesterday. Everybody could not only see the merry dances but also participate. Today masterclasses are offered near the embankment of Lake Kaban, White Flowers Square and Uritsky Park, a big gala concert in the Kariyev Theatre is to be in the evening.
