KazanForum 2023: 85 countries, 200 business events, and federal status

09:00, 22.05.2023 136
Representatives of 84 regions of Russia and 85 countries of the world arrived at KazanExpo on 18 May to take part in the Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum International Economic Forum. This year, the event has received federal status. Two hundred business events were held on the sidelines of the forum in two days. There were 45 diplomatic missions operating in Kazan, 37 ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary, dozens of ministers of foreign countries and regions of Russia arrived.


