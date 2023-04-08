Combat and sports sambo: how wrestlers from all over Russia choose the strongest

The 33rd Russian sambo competition dedicated to Master of Sport Nakip Madiarov are taking place at Batyr sports complex in Kazan these days. About 250 athletes from 30 regions will be fighting for victory.
