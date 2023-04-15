11th Republican Iftar: 11,000 believers breaking fast at Kazan Expo

Dinar Fatykhov
The 11th Republican Iftar has taken place today, on the 24th day of Ramadan, the last decade of the holy month when special efforts are usually put in worships. The biggest fast breaking event in Tatarstan took place at Kazan Expo. The iftat accommodated 11,000 people. Muslims from all parts of Tatarstan, including the needy and people with disabilities, managers, foreign ambassadors and consuls were among them.


