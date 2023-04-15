11th Republican Iftar: 11,000 believers breaking fast at Kazan Expo

The 11th Republican Iftar has taken place today, on the 24th day of Ramadan, the last decade of the holy month when special efforts are usually put in worships. The biggest fast breaking event in Tatarstan took place at Kazan Expo. The iftat accommodated 11,000 people. Muslims from all parts of Tatarstan, including the needy and people with disabilities, managers, foreign ambassadors and consuls were among them.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first