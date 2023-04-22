'I love Islam': Ramadan Fest in Kazan

07:00, 22.04.2023 36 1
Ramadan Fest dedicated to the end of the holy month of Ramadan took place for the first time in Kazan. The festive site opened on Kayum Nasyri Street. The programme included a concert, culinary and bartender show with national drinks, craftspeople and masters' national clothing exhibition, folk games, master classes.


