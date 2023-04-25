Full contact and К1: Russian Kick-Boxing Cup finals

08:07, 25.04.2023 50
1/50
  • Dinar Fatykhov
The 2023 Russian Kick-Boxing Cup and KAZAN OPEN kick-boxing competition took place in the capital of Tatarstan from 18 to 24 April. Boxers competed in low kick, light contact, point fighting, soloe performance from 18 to 20 April and in full contact and K1 from 22 to 24 April. Gala finals in full contact and K1 took place at the competition venue on 24 April.


