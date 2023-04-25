Full contact and К1: Russian Kick-Boxing Cup finals

The 2023 Russian Kick-Boxing Cup and KAZAN OPEN kick-boxing competition took place in the capital of Tatarstan from 18 to 24 April. Boxers competed in low kick, light contact, point fighting, soloe performance from 18 to 20 April and in full contact and K1 from 22 to 24 April. Gala finals in full contact and K1 took place at the competition venue on 24 April.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first