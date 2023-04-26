'Oh, my native tongue': flowers laid to Gabdulla Tukay's monument

  Dinar Fatykhov
Tatarstan Rais Rustam Minnikhanov and first President of the republic, State Adviser Mintimer Shaimiyev have laid flowers to the monument to great Tatar poet Gabdulla Tukay. His 137th birthday is celebrated today, on 26 April.


