Self-awareness, education, and kalfaks: III World Congress of Tatar Women

The III World Congress of Tatar Women has started in Kazan. More than 500 women delegates from 50 regions of Russia and 11 countries of the world have come to the congress. The congress lasts 2 days. At the meeting on the first day, public figures, artists and cultural figures discussed issues of strengthening national identity. The following day, the guests were introduced to the work of private schools and shared the methods of national education in the Kazan Federal University.
