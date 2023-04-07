2023 Tatarstan International Energy Forum: new technologies, investment and business connections

The Tatarstan International Power Engineering and Energy Efficiency Forum opened at Kazan Expo exhibition centre on 5 April. Market leaders, Russian regional governors, managers of energy, construction and industrial enterprises, representatives of the scientific community and experts were going to discuss topical issues of the sector.
