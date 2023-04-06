TAIF-NK takes part in TatEnergyExpo 2023 specialised exhibition

09:00, 06.04.2023 25
1/25
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov
  • Dinar Fatykhov

The opening of the Tatarstan International Forum on Energy and Energy Resource Efficiency took place on 5 April at the Kazan Expo Exhibition Centre. Within its framework, one of the largest industry exhibitions, TatEnergyExpo 2023, was organised. More than 70 companies from 30 cities of Russia, as well as manufacturers from the Republic of Belarus, gathered in Kazan to tell about their new developments in the field of careful attitude to energy resources. According to tradition, TAIF-NK JSC also deployed its stand at the forum site. The oil refining company became the best in the nomination "Fuel Industry". About how it went - see the photo report of Realnoe Vremya.

Advertising of JSC "TAIF-NK". Token: Pb3XmBtzt5hqteEnhzRd2YS7beTA6JhzaL5jD1r


Comments 0

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries