2023 Miss Tatarstan: 25th catwalk show of beauties of the republic

09:10, 28.01.2023 61 2
1/61

The final round of the 2023 Miss Tatarstan kicked off. This year the project that already managed to become a signature event of the republic is celebrating its 25th jubilee. Ladies from other Russian regions are participating in the competition for the first time. Competitors from the republic will traditionally compete for the titles of Miss Kazan and Miss Tatarstan, whereas the beauties from other regions will fight for a new prize - Miss Beauty Fest.


Comments 2

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries