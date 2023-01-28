2023 Miss Tatarstan: 25th catwalk show of beauties of the republic

The final round of the 2023 Miss Tatarstan kicked off. This year the project that already managed to become a signature event of the republic is celebrating its 25th jubilee. Ladies from other Russian regions are participating in the competition for the first time. Competitors from the republic will traditionally compete for the titles of Miss Kazan and Miss Tatarstan, whereas the beauties from other regions will fight for a new prize - Miss Beauty Fest.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first