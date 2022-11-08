Rehabilitation pen and seasoned kite: how Tatarstan cares about wild animals

Kazan journalists have had a chance of seeing who and how helps animals to return to their habitat today. The Tatarstan State Committee for Biological Resources organised a press tour to a treatment station that saves, keeps and return animals, including those on the Red List, to their habitat, the Centre for Innovative Technologies in Animal World Preservation.

The Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre is located in Severnye Nurlaty village, Zelenodolsk District. Vice Director of the Centre for Innovative Technologies in Animal World Preservation Alexander Naumov and head of the Flora and Fauna Protection Department of the Tatarstan State Committee for Biological Resources Rinat Chispiyakov chaired the excursion. Nowadays 9 animals who are receiving treatment are residing in the complex. During the press tour, guests have met old-timers of the centre. A black kite with a wounded wing is one of them. It was found by residents of Mendeleyevsk District.