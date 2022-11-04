To the glory of Virgin Mary: how Kazan believers marched in procession

A procession dedicated to the Kazan Virgin May Icon has taken place today in the Tatarstan capital. On this festive icon day, believers marches from the Assumption Cathedral of the Kazan Kremlin to the Kazan Virgin Mary Icon Cathedral. Priests carried the Mother of God's icon to the place where it was discovered together with parishioners. After the procession ended, a festive service was carried out in the Kazan Virgin Mary Icon Cathedral.
