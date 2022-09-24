Running along the embankment: 2022 Race of the Nation

The 2022 Race of the Nation has been held in Kazan. Competitors have run three distances 1,000, 2,000 and 3,000 metres. The track was along the Kazanka riverbank and Uram extreme park.
