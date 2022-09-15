Light, colour and form: NUR Media Art Festival

NUR International Media Art Festival has been held in Kazan for the second time, bringing together media artists, musicians, choreographers, performers, as well as specialists in the field of projection and digital technologies. This year, artists, directors, designers have presented their works in 12 points of Kazan.
Realnoe Vremya is an online newspaper, providing business news and sectoral analytics, up-to-date information about the development of economy and technology in Tatarstan, Russia and the whole world. Every day Realnoe Vremya’s Editorial board prepares materials and interviews with the leaders of different sectors and markets on the most relevant topics.Thanks to the work of analytical department the newspaper publishes its own ratings, rankings, indexes, as well as detailed analyzes that form a complete picture of the market for the reader.
Comments
Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first