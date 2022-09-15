Light, colour and form: NUR Media Art Festival

09:00, 15.09.2022 34 1
1/34
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov
  • Maksim Platonov

NUR International Media Art Festival has been held in Kazan for the second time, bringing together media artists, musicians, choreographers, performers, as well as specialists in the field of projection and digital technologies. This year, artists, directors, designers have presented their works in 12 points of Kazan.


Comments 1

Comments

Nobody has left a comment yet, be the first

Log in with your social account
Hide comments

More galleries